Early in-person voting kicks off in Michigan: what you need to know

Election Day is still more than two weeks away, but voting is already in full swing in Michigan.

Already nearly 1 million absentee ballots have been returned, according to the state’s voting dashboard , with 13% of all active registered voters having cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, Detroiters can start heading to the polls this weekend, as early in-person voting kicks off in some parts of the state and will be available statewide starting Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Here’s how to figure out your early voting options.

What is early voting?

This is the first year Michigan has had early voting for all state and federal elections, after voters passed a 2022 ballot measure that enshrined several new voting rights into the state Constitution.

Those rights include at least nine days of early voting (as well as the ability to be placed on a permanent absentee voter list, prepaid ballot postage and a state-funded ballot tracking notification system, and more.)

That means Michiganders now have three ways to vote:

Absentee voting, with ballots available up to 40 days before the election; In-person early voting, available statewide Saturday, October 26. In-person on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5;

What’s the difference between early voting and absentee?

Both options allow you to cast a vote before Election Day. Early voting is closer to the experience of voting on Election Day. You’ll enter a polling location, check in, be given a ballot, complete that ballot on site, and can then personally put your ballot into the tabulator at your polling place.

Absentee voting gives you the option to vote from home, and absentee ballots are available up to 40 days before an election. You can request an absentee ballot online, in person, or through the mail. Then you can submit it to your local clerk’s office through the mail, at a secure drop box, or a polling site.

The Secretary of State’s office recommends “using the secure drop box or a polling place if you are returning a ballot within two weeks of election day, in order to avoid possible postal delays.”

You can also track your absentee ballot by entering your information here .

When does early voting start?

Statewide early voting will be available for at least nine days: Saturday, October 26, 2024 and run through Sunday, November 3, 2024. (That’s because the early voting period must take place for a minimum of nine consecutive days, ending on the Sunday before an election.)

But communities also have the option of providing additional days of early voting, up to 28 days total. Detroit, for instance, has polling locations opening Saturday, October 19 through November 3.

Where can I vote early?

You can find your nearest early voting polling location by entering your address here . Your local clerk’s office will also have more information about where to vote early, as well as the hours for those locations.

Do I need an ID?

You’ll be asked to show an ID when you check in to vote, but you can still vote even if you don’t have one. (A poll worker will ask you to sign a form that says you didn’t have an ID.)

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the following types of IDs can be used:

Michigan driver's license or state ID (may be expired)

Driver's license or state ID issued by another state

Federal, state or local government-issued photo ID

U.S. passport

Military photo ID

Photo ID from an educational institution

Tribal photo ID

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status here: Michigan.gov/Vote. You can register anytime up to 8 p.m. on Election Day, but the Secretary of State’s office recommends registering as soon as possible.