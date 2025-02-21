Congressmen urge three MI universities to end Chinese research partnerships

Two members of Congress are asking three more Michigan universities to shut down joint research endeavors with Chinese universities.

The letters from Republican Congressmen John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg were sent this week to Oakland University, Eastern Michigan University, and the University of Detroit-Mercy.

All three schools have ongoing research collaborations with several Chinese institutions.

The letters say that:

“The research at your university is funded by the American people and must be protected. The PRC (People’s Republic of China) systematically exploits the open research environment in the United States, actively engaging in theft, espionage, and other hostile actions against U.S. universities perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). We urge you to terminate these partnerships in light of the facts below.”

The letters go on to cite a September 2024 report issued by a Congressional committee that “documented several case studies in which American researchers, using expertise and capabilities developed through federally funded research, have enabled the PRC to achieve significant technological advancements, especially in critical and emerging technologies. The report specifically identifies U.S.-PRC joint institutes and academic programs as channels through which sensitive U.S. technologies and research expertise are transferred to the PRC, directly supporting its defense industry and military modernization efforts.”

The letters cite specifics of the joint partnerships maintained by the three Michigan schools, noting that their research projects include sensitive and cutting-edge tech research, including some with national security implications. They also say that several of the Chinese institutions have direct connections to that country’s government and military sectors.

Moolenaar and Walberg urge the schools to move to shut down their Chinese collaborations, noting that other U.S. universities, including the University of Michigan, have already moved in that direction.

“The security of American technological advantages cannot be compromised,” the letters state. “Accordingly, we urge you to end your PRC collaborations to prevent further PRC exploitation of U.S. research capabilities and taxpayer investments. The security of American technological advantages cannot be compromised."

On Thursday, an Oakland University spokesman said via email that the university had received its letter, but had not yet had time to fully review it. However, “university leaders have been discussing its content and recommendations from the Representatives,” it noted.

In a statement, Eastern Michigan University said that it “complies with all federal laws related to information and technology transfer,” but will consider the letter’s concerns and “address them in the immediate future.”

And University of Detroit-Mercy President Donald Taylor issued the following statement: