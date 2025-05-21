© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Whitmer says GOP Rep. John James could be "a hero" if he votes against federal Medicaid cuts

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press,
Steve Carmody
Published May 21, 2025 at 9:10 PM EDT
FILE - Rep. John James, R-MI., speaks during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancy,File)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
FILE - Rep. John James, R-MI., speaks during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancy,File)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says a Republican running to replace her in 2026 could be a hero if he votes against proposed GOP cuts to Medicaid.

The Associated Press reports President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders have invested much of their political capital during the crucial first few months of Trump’s return to the White House on legislation that includes multitrillion-dollar tax breaks and deep spending cuts.

The AP reports analysis from the Congressional Budget Office found the tax provisions would increase federal deficits by $3.8 trillion over the decade, while the changes to Medicaid, food stamps and other services would tally $1 trillion in reduced spending and result in millions of people losing their health insurance.

The lowest-income households in the U.S. would see their resources drop, while the highest ones would see a boost, the CBO said.

Representative John James (R-MI 10) supports the bill. He’s also seen as a top contender for the Republican nomination for governor.

Wednesday, Whitmer told reporters if James wants her job, he doesn’t want to vote to throw hundreds of thousands of Michiganders off their health care.

Whitmer, a Democrat, questioned why James, a Republican, would want to be governor if Medicaid cuts knock an estimated 700,000 Michiganders off their health care coverage.

“(James) could be a hero here. I’m not trying to give him political advice,” said Whitmer, during a zoom conference on Medicaid cuts, “but the fact of the matter is Michiganders expect and want leaders who are going to put their interests first.”

James issued a statement questioning why he would take “political advice” from Whitmer.

“Whitmer’s been in charge for 6 years and the only things Michigan’s leading the nation in is unemployment and illiteracy,” James responded.

(Michigan's unemployment rate was 5.5% last month, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics — No. 2 in the country behind Nevada's 5.6%. The National Center for Education Statistics puts Michigan above the national average in literacy.)

James added that when he’s governor, Michigan’s focus will return to economic mobility, academic excellence, and public safety.

There is a crowded field of candidates running for Michigan governor in 2026.

Whitmer, the incumbent, is term-limited and cannot run again.
