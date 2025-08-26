Former Ford Engineer Don Ufford announces campaign For Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

On Tuesday, former Ford engineer and Democrat Don Ufford announced he is running for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. He said his campaign will focus on making Michigan stronger and fighting back against the Trump Administration.

“Today our future in Michigan is at risk,” Ufford said in his campaign video. “Donald Trump and his far-right backers are crashing the economy with tariffs that will devastate our auto industry and put a tariff tax on Michigan families, increasing the cost of everything — all while Trump destroys climate science, dismantles public education, restricts our freedoms, and puts lives at risk while cutting health care.”

While Ufford is not a career politician, he said he felt compelled to run because his background was reflective of a Michigan story that he hopes will resonate with families across the state.

Ufford grew up on a farm in South Dakota, where he worked with his mother and father. He said his parents always encouraged Ufford to make time to help people around the neighborhood, creating a foundation for his future of community service.

In his early life, Ufford learned how to work through problems on his own and come together with others to create solutions. Working with his hands, including building things and fixing equipment, helped prepare him for his career as an engineer at Ford.

Ufford was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning his MBA from the University of Michigan. Ufford said student loans and Pell grants helped make his education possible. After graduating, he worked up the ranks to become the Director of Global Vehicle Engineering at Ford.

“While I was at Ford, I was able to work with all sorts of different people, with different perspectives, to solve problems.” Ufford said it was satisfying to work through all angles of an issue, figure out solutions, and move forward.

“I’m super proud to be a part of the automotive industry,” he continued. His problem-solving experiences are something he would take to Washington, he added.

In 2020, Ufford served at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Department of Commerce, and the Made in America Office in the Office of Management and Budget. While working in the federal government, he secured more than $50 million to train Michigan workers for the jobs of the future.

Ufford said he’s been involved with Michigan volunteer efforts since he moved to the state. He served as a Scout Leader for 40 years, mentored STEM students through FirstRobotics, and supported local businesses.

Ufford said he felt this was a good way to expose youth to role models in the community and to opportunities they might not otherwise know about. “I want to use opportunities like this in order to continue to bring people together,” he said.

Responding to the Trump administration

Ufford said he chose to run for Congress in order to lower costs, protect health care, and stand up to the Trump administration’s economic policies. He criticized the Trump administration for gutting climate science, public education and health care, and restricting individual freedom.

“They’re also making people feel uncomfortable and unsafe,” he continued. “This isn’t the American way. The America that I grew up in is welcoming, and encouraging.”

Ufford said he would try to work with the Trump administration to bring more manufacturing to the U.S.

“Manufacturing is important to us, and I’m going to be looking for solutions. But I’m going to fight back when they do things that hurt Michigan.”

Lowering health care costs and services, creating manufacturing jobs, and growing education and workforce development are some of the key issues Ufford is looking to address in his campaign.

“I really want to make sure that our families can feel confident and secure in their ability to raise their families, buy houses, and live that Michigan dream.”

“There’s real economic anxiety, and my campaign is about connecting those families and uniting voters around solutions,” he said.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination in the 11th District are state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) and attorney Aisha Farooqi of Sterling Heights. Republicans Anthony Paesano and Mike Steger have also filed to run.