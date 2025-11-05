© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Acting Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun wins race to lead city

Michigan Public | By Brett Dahlberg
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:32 AM EST

Dearborn Heights Acting Mayor Bo Baydoun has won the race for a full term as the city's mayor.

Baydoun, formerly the city council chair, became acting mayor earlier this year after former Mayor Bill Bazzi resigned to become U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.

He ran against city Councilwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, who herself served as city council chair and interim mayor in 2020 and 2021.

Baydoun, a lifelong resident of Dearborn Heights, said on his campaign website that his goal is to establish more accessible and accountable government leadership.

Last month, he told Michigan Public that he's working to provide easy online permits and licenses, helpful digital tools for residents, a public tracking board to foster transparency, and smart water management to keep utility bills low.

With all 15 precincts in Dearborn Heights reporting unofficial results in the nonpartisan election early Wednesday morning, Baydoun had garnered more than 68% of the vote, to Malinowski-Maxwell's 32%.

Tags
Politics & Government 2025 November ElectionDearborn Heights
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
See stories by Brett Dahlberg
