Detroit debuts food assistance network, online map with locations

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city is dedicated to feeding its residents — even as it remains unclear if, when, and what amount of federal SNAP benefits will be provided this month.

The federal government paused the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, on November 1, saying that there wasn't enough money to provide full benefits this month because of the government shutdown.

The city expects to have about 100 food distribution sites ready to go on Wednesday. There’s also an interactive online map where people can find locations near them, as well as information about their hours, at Detroitmi.gov.

The Trump administration is under a court order to fund the food assistance program this month, but the president and White House have made conflicting statements about whether that will happen, leaving the program that helps feed around 25% of Wayne County households — and an even higher percentage in Detroit — in limbo.

Duggan said that even when a decision is made, it will take some time to distribute benefits. “My guess is it's going to be a period of days before they figure out the logistics of how to do it,” he said. “And so as a result, we are going to be there for you.”

Duggan said Detroiters who need food can find it at the city's food aid locations, but should come only during the week they would normally receive their SNAP benefits.

“It won't be easy, but we're prepared to stand up these sites for those who are going to get their benefits this week,” Duggan said. “But if all four weeks show up at once, we're going to have problems that we don't need.”

Duggan and the Detroit City Council have set aside $1.75 million for food assistance that Duggan said “should get us through this week and next week.”