Pontiac elects Mike McGuinness as Mayor; Southfield mayor Ken Siver appears headed to third term

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:15 AM EST
City Council President Mike McGuinness was elected Tuesday as Pontiac’s new mayor, defeating former City Councilor Kermit Williams.

McGuinness has said he wants to rebuild public operations, like cleaner streets, unclogged drains, and better road conditions streets to keep moving Pontiac forward.

McGuinness will lead a financially struggling city that now has a $49 million fund reserve, but voters also said no to a bond proposal that would have been Pontiac's first tax increase in more than 25 years.

The proposed bond would have funded a new library, updated the community center, and improved parks and roads.

In Southfield, with most precincts reporting, incumbent mayor Ken Siver is leading challenger City Council member Sylvia Jordan by a comfortable margin.
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
