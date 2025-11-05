Pontiac elects Mike McGuinness as Mayor; Southfield mayor Ken Siver appears headed to third term

City Council President Mike McGuinness was elected Tuesday as Pontiac’s new mayor, defeating former City Councilor Kermit Williams.

McGuinness has said he wants to rebuild public operations, like cleaner streets, unclogged drains, and better road conditions streets to keep moving Pontiac forward.

McGuinness will lead a financially struggling city that now has a $49 million fund reserve, but voters also said no to a bond proposal that would have been Pontiac's first tax increase in more than 25 years.

The proposed bond would have funded a new library, updated the community center, and improved parks and roads.

In Southfield, with most precincts reporting, incumbent mayor Ken Siver is leading challenger City Council member Sylvia Jordan by a comfortable margin.