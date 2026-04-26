© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Michigan U.S. Senator Donald Riegle dies

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published April 26, 2026 at 10:02 PM EDT
An elderly man in a blue suit and blue tie smiles at the camera.
By Congressional photographer - http://www.apcoworldwide.com/content/bios/riegle.cfm, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6209619
Former Michigan U.S. Senator Don Riegle

Former Michigan U.S. Senator Don Riegle has died. He was 88 years old.

Riegle started his political career as a Republican, became a Democrat, and late in life was a supporter of Bernie Sanders.

Encouraged by Richard Nixon, Riegle ran as a Republican in 1966 and won the congressional seat representing his native Flint.

He was a co-sponsor of a bill to prevent discrimination on the basis of sex or marital status in the granting of credit, also known as the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. It was later signed into law by President Gerald Ford.

But after falling out with Nixon over the Vietnam War and the party’s Southern strategy, Riegle switched parties in 1973.

In 1976, Riegle won the first of three terms in the U.S. Senate.

As Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Riegle's major legislative achievements focused on financial modernization, community development, and interstate banking.

He decided not to seek re-election in 1994, after he was one of five senators accused of  improperly intervening in a federal investigation of a Savings and Loan executive.

He was cleared of wrongdoing.

In the 2000’s, Riegle became a supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020.
Tags
Politics & Government obitobituary
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content