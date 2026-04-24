Black bears spotted in West Michigan emerging from hibernation

A few black bears have been sighted by some Michigan residents recently as the animals begin to emerge from hibernation. They’ve been spotted running and sniffing for food in backyards and porches , and one was found in a tree .

Jared Duquette is the Human and Wildlife Interactions Specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Division. He said two bears have been spotted this past week alone.

The DNR has received reports of bears in the western part of the Lower Peninsula, specifically around Grand Rapids and into Muskegon, according to Duquette. “People have submitted videos and photos and things, so we know there are definitely bears there,” he said.

According to the DNR, the bear population in the northern Lower Peninsula has been expanding over the past 14 years, resulting in younger bears, particularly young males, venturing farther south.

He added that most of the bears spotted are young, roaming around and looking for food.

“They've been in their dens for about four months, kind of fasting, and so they're really hungry right now,” Duquette said. “And so they're moving about the landscape, looking for that early vegetation and even, you know, people's bird feeders and things where they can get a quick meal.”

Duquette said if you see a bear, don’t be seriously alarmed. “Give it space, yell at it, say, 'hey bear,' wave your hands, look very big and intimidating to that animal.”

He said to take down bird feeders if possible and clean grills thoroughly after using them. “Really kind of think with your stomach like a bear would,” he advised.

Duquette said it’s rare for a bear to cause major damage or be a major threat to public safety. “They'll get into beehives or gardens, things like that,” he said.

Cameras are a good way to know what’s around your property when it comes to wildlife, Duquette added. “We get lots of reports from ring doorbells and things of that nature. Now, those are great, but the odds of seeing a bear in any given year is really low.”

Duquette said they’re seeing a slight uptick in bear sightings compared to last year. “I think that's probably related to just the harder winter we had this year. And so bears are probably going to be a little bit hungrier.”