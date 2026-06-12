© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Civil rights groups say charges against UM activists treat pro-Palestine advocacy as terrorism

Michigan Public | By Beenish Ahmed
Published June 11, 2026 at 8:02 PM EDT
Red and black graffiti is scrawled across the entrance of a white brick building. Several steps lead up to glass doors and trees border the entrance. The graffiti says things like "UM kills" and "divest now" in large, capital letters.
United States Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan
This building was allegedly vandalized by one of the defendants in a federal indictment against eight people charged with threatening University of Michigan officials and others as part of their campaign to urge them to divest from Israel.

Local civil rights and legal advocacy organizations decried what they see as “dubious” charges against eight people whom federal prosecutors charged with threatening University of Michigan leaders' homes and businesses in order to push them to “sever all perceived ties with Israel,” per an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

The indictment charges eight individuals — six of whom are current or former U of M students — with conspiracy to transmit a threat, conspiracy to tamper with a witness, and destruction of property.

“The subjects allegedly vandalized the victims’ property, spray painted their homes with messages like ‘Intifada’ and ‘Free Palestine,’ left threatening notes on their doors, and even broke windows of the victims’ homes — throwing glass jars filled with chemicals while children slept inside,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a social media post about the indictment.

Three pictures showing a white SUV painted with the words "DIVEST FREE PALESTINE," and an inverted triangle, the exterior of a broken window, and glass on the floor on the inside of a house.
Criminal Justice & Legal System
Federal prosecutors charge 8 with threat campaign to urge UM to divest from Israel
Beenish Ahmed
The indictment describes threats against several anonymous victims, including littering shrouded and broken baby dolls across the lawn of one and throwing jars full of "a noxious chemical" into the home of another.

And, in one instance, the indictment alleges, some of the defendants “littered the yard and porch with small tents, sheets wrapped to look like dead bodies, dismembered and bloody baby dolls, and a broken crib” at the home of a third victim. “They taped a demand note to the front door ordering, among other things, that the University of Michigan divest from Israel.”

Amy Doukoure, lead staff attorney at the Muslim civil rights advocacy organization, said that the actions alleged in the indictment don’t amount to the charges, notably because prosecutors don’t outline specific threats made against individuals that are required by the law. (CAIR-Michigan is not representing defendants in this case, but is representing two of them in cases alleging discrimination against them by U of M officials.)

“The threat has to be specific,” Doukoure said. “It has to be something that's what legally we would call a ‘really real threat.’ ... It can't be something that can be maybe, possibly inferred.”

Doukoure found many of the text exchanges alleged in the indictment to be “reprehensible” and called the vandalism the indictment described “indefensible,” but she didn’t see much evidence of specific threats. Having been on the receiving end of such threats, she said, her organization is familiar with the high bar they have to clear for federal prosecutors to bring charges.

The indictment includes many instances of what Doukoure regards as protected free speech — from rallies on campus to social media posts listing the defendants' “demands.”

Prosecutors "would like you to think that the speech itself is dangerous. And because the speech is dangerous, then all of these other acts must be dangerous,” Doukoure said. “I think that's problematic.”

Pro-Palestine speech has faced censure not only on college campuses, but also by private employers and even elementary schools.

Though many may take issue with the language or viewpoints of the defendants, including, for example, alleged statements about martyrdom, John Philo of the Detroit-based Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice said that's not the crux of the indictment.

“They're not going after the fact of spray painting,” Philo said. “They're going after the fact that it says ‘Free Palestine.’”

While the indictment describes the Hamas-led attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, Philo noted that it doesn’t mention Israel’s retaliatory military campaign or blockade that resulted in tens of thousands of civilian deaths.

“I’m not condoning any of the alleged underlying vandalism that occurred that's mentioned in the indictment,” Philo said. “But why are we escalating that now to a conspiracy and seeking to equate a point of view with terrorism?”

In a statement released with the indictment, U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said prosecutors "will counter intimidation with justice."

“These alleged threats and attempts to terrorize government officials, businesses, and the Jewish Federation are anti-American,” Gorgon said.

A spokesperson for his office declined to comment on views from civil rights organizations regarding the indictment.

Michigan Public contacted several defendants named in the indictment but has not received a response.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System University of MichiganPro-Palestine protestfederal lawsuitU.S. attorneysfree speechterrorismMPRN Share
Beenish Ahmed
Beenish Ahmed is Michigan Public's Local Impact reporter, focusing on how decisions made at the state and federal level affect local communities and populations.
See stories by Beenish Ahmed
We need your support donation button
Related Content