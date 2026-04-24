John U. Bacon on Pistons vs. Magic, Lendeborg's NBA future, and a memorable Detroit strikeout

The Pistons got their groove back on Wednesday night and ended a record postseason losing streak in the process.

Meanwhile, some of the top college basketball stars in the state of Michigan are sizing up their chances of making the jump to the NBA.

For more on that and other sports news, Michigan Public commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

Doug Tribou: The Pistons looked more like top seed in the Eastern Conference in Game 2 of their playoff series with Orlando on Wednesday. In Game 1, the Magic scored 112 points and won. In Game 2, Detroit held the Magic to just 83 points and took control in the second half to get the win. What stood out to you about the game?

John U. Bacon: Well, what we couldn't see. Apparently J.B. Bickerstaff, the excellent coach of the Detroit Pistons, went into the locker room at halftime and reminded them that they in fact are the Eastern Conference champions and Orlando was not close. And apparently it worked because they came out on fire in the second half.

But man, it is a tough battle. It is rebounding in the playoffs. Playoffs are physical in hockey and in basketball, and rebounding is the key.

DT: Well, we don't have to worry about hockey playoffs around here this time [laughs].

JUB: [Laughs] One less thing to worry about, Doug.

With their win in Game 2 against the Magic in Detroit, the Pistons ended an 11-game losing streak in home postseason games, the longest in NBA history.

DT: Let’s turn to men’s college basketball. There’s been a lot of movement in the transfer portal lately and players have until 11:59 pm Friday night to declare for the NBA draft. We haven’t had a chance to dig into that much, so we’re going to focus on two players.

First, Michigan will have some big sneakers to fill next season. 6-foot-9 forward and first-team All-American Yaxel Lendeborg came to U of M, helped the Wolverines win a national championship, and seeing nothing left on his to-do list, he declared for the NBA draft late last week. How will you look back on Lendeborg’s single season in Ann Arbor?

JUB: Well, it's probably the best single season in Michigan basketball history. He led Michigan to its second national title, and honestly, without Yax, I don't think Michigan even comes all that close. He was that important.

He's going to be a lottery pick this time around in the NBA, so he's a top draft pick. And that one year paid off handsomely for both Michigan and for Yaxel Lendeborg. So, that is kind of the new model.

DT: The Michigan State men’s team could also lose their best player. Jeremy Fears has declared for the draft, but is maintaining his college eligibility. Fears led the team in points and assists last season.

He also led Spartans in controversy, getting a lot of criticism after allegations of dirty play — kicking another player in the crotch, for example. Fears could have up to two more years of college eligibility. How do you like his decision to test the NBA waters?

JUB: Well, it's just plain smart for him and good for him. And by the way, I'm not sure if it's alleged when you see it on tape a couple of times. He did in fact, kick a couple of guys in the crotch. Not the kind of thing you forget, Doug. But don't ask how I know. But, anyway... [laughs]

DT: [Laughs] Right. And under the current system, the players can — as Fears is doing — maintain eligibility and have a chance to, if it doesn't go the way they want, or if it's not shaping up well, or if they're not drafted, can still get back and play some more college basketball.

JUB: That's exactly right. And in Fears' case, right now he's ranked No. 73 overall [in pre-draft projections], which means he will not be drafted. If that holds, then okay, you tested the waters. You talked to some basketball teams, and now you go back. The same way a college student could normally test the waters before graduation to see if the company is for them or not. This is just what normal life is supposed to be like.

DT: Tigers catcher Jake Rogers has been asked to pitch before, but one milestone had been eluding him. Tell us what happened when the Tigers summoned him to the mound during a blowout loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night.

JUB: This is my all-time favorite moment of the season so far, and maybe in a long time. Jake Rogers looks like an 1890s baseball player with his fancy mustache, of course. He's not a very fast guy. But he's a good catcher. Not a big hitter. They put him on the mound there at the end because they're out of pitchers. They don't want to waste any good pitchers.

He throws what's called an eephus pitch. And the eephus pitch is basically a balloon. Basically, it drops in at 53 miles an hour and you hope the guy misses it. But then he throws a knuckleball. A knuckleball, it bounces around in the air because it has no spin on it.

And he actually strikes out Joey Ortiz. Poor Joey Ortiz, because he will forever be known as the guy who struck out to a catcher. And I love the fact that in the report on this, they [refer to a] Jake Rogers 75-mile-per-hour "fastball."

Doug, that might have been a lot of things, but it was not a fastball. [Laughs}

DT: [Laughs] John, thanks a lot.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

DT: In other sports news, in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the Detroit Lions used the 17th pick to select Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller. The Las Vegas Raiders had the first pick and selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The NFL draft continues Friday and Saturday.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the audio of the full interview near the top of this page.