Fans and players celebrate National Championship win in Ann Arbor parade
The University of Michigan held a parade in Ann Arbor Saturday morning to celebrate the men's basketball National Championship.
The parade started at the president’s house and made its way down State Street.
1 of 6 — dogsfans.jpg
Tom and Rachelle Hawley smile with their dogs.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
2 of 6 — fans2.jpg
University of Michigan alum Chiara Baste stands outside the Michigan Union for the parade.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
3 of 6 — fans1.jpg
Isabel Lee and Deshana Betala, juniors at the University of Michigan, attend the parade.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
4 of 6 — foamfinger.jpg
A young fan
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
5 of 6 — fansroof.jpg
Students at Sigma Chi fraternity watch the parade from the roof.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
6 of 6 — confetti.jpg
Anna Busse / Michigan Public