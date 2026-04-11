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Fans and players celebrate National Championship win in Ann Arbor parade

Michigan Public | By Anna Busse
Published April 11, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
Michigan cheerleaders in maize and blue uniforms cheer with the crowd as the parade begins.
Anna Busse
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Michigan Public
Michigan cheerleaders celebrate with the crowd as the parade begins.

The University of Michigan held a parade in Ann Arbor Saturday morning to celebrate the men's basketball National Championship.

The parade started at the president’s house and made its way down State Street.

Basketball players Elliot Cadeau (left), Aday Mara (middle), and Howard Eisley Jr. (right) at the parade, riding in a white vehicle.
Anna Busse
/
Michigan Public
Basketball players Elliot Cadeau (left), Aday Mara (middle), and Howard Eisley Jr. (right) at the parade.
Players Yaxel Lendeborg, Roddy Gale Jr., Trey McKenney, and Charlie May at the parade, riding in a white vehicle.
Anna Busse
/
Michigan Public
Players Yaxel Lendeborg, Roddy Gale Jr., Trey McKenney, and Charlie May at the parade.

Michigan students (from left to right) Alex Giles, Abbi Hall, Kamryn Washington, and Milan Tillman show their school spirit in maize and blue gear.
Anna Busse
/
Michigan Public
Michigan students (from left to right) Alex Giles, Abbi Hall, Kamryn Washington, and Milan Tillman show their school spirit.
Tom and Rachelle Hawley smile with their dogs, all in Michigan gear.
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Tom and Rachelle Hawley smile with their dogs.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
University of Michigan alum Chiara Baste stands outside the Michigan Union for the parade.
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University of Michigan alum Chiara Baste stands outside the Michigan Union for the parade.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
Isabel Lee and Deshana Betala, juniors at the University of Michigan, attend the parade, holding National Championship gear.
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Isabel Lee and Deshana Betala, juniors at the University of Michigan, attend the parade.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
A child with a foam finger that says "we're number one."
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A young fan
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
Students at Sigma Chi fraternity watch the parade from the roof.
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Students at Sigma Chi fraternity watch the parade from the roof.
Anna Busse / Michigan Public
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Anna Busse / Michigan Public

Head coach Dusty May
Anna Busse
/
Michigan Public
Head coach Dusty May
Tags
Sports basketballmen's basketballNCAA BasketballUniversity of Michigan basketball
Anna Busse
Anna Busse is a Newsroom Intern for Michigan Public.
See stories by Anna Busse
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