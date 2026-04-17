John U. Bacon on Sherrone Moore sentence, Pistons' playoff hopes, and Red Wings' collapse

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced to 18 months probation. The case against him stemmed from a confrontation with his executive assistant in December soon after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with her.

For more on that and other stories in the news this week, Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou.

Doug Tribou: We could see more legal action related to the case, but with the sentencing of Sherrone Moore, a major chapter has closed. As we’ve mentioned before, this story is bigger than football. A serious incident, careers upended, Moore has a wife and young kids, so a lot to consider. After U of M fired Moore, it hired an outside law firm to investigate the incident and the larger culture within the athletic department. That report is expected this spring. What kinds of things will you be watching for if and when it becomes public?

John U. Bacon: Well, it certainly should become public. And when it does — and it could be any day now — several things: One is: Is it a cultural problem? Is it incompetence? When the department interviewed both Sherrone Moore and his assistant last summer — because the rumors [about their relationship] were rampant, everyone seems to have known about this — they asked them [if they were in a relationship] and they both said no how, no way.

But all Michigan had to do was ask for their cell phones. [The University of] Michigan owns those cell phones, and if they had done that, it would have been over then. So first question is: who knew what and when and what did they do about it? Second question is: If people did not come forward, and it seems they didn't, what is it about the culture that makes them not do so? And a lot will be depending on that report, including probably [Athletic Director] Warde Manuel's future.

DT: And my sense is that the report will also look at the broader scope of the department. Warde Manuel has been in place [as athletic director] much longer than Sherrone Moore was the head coach. So could it be looking at other parts of the athletic department as well, other programs?

JUB: Well, one assumes all of them. They've apparently interviewed about 300 people. That's more than work in the department, so I think they've pretty much scoured the whole thing. It's taken about four or five months, longer than expected. I think you're going to have a very thorough look at the athletic department. And if the word is good, then Warde Manuel is safe. And if the word is not good, then he might not be.

DT: The NCAA announced a punishment for the University of Iowa football program this week. The university will vacate four wins because of tampering. Head coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant were in touch with former Michigan and now former Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara before he entered the transfer portal. The phone calls in question happened in… 2022.

JUB: Yeah, this is the [top] issue the NCAA has to deal with right now [Laughs]. It seems almost quaint and archaic now. And okay, those are the rules. So they broke the rules, they're going to pay the price and so on. However, let's take a bigger picture here. If the portal is now open and you're allowed to transfer, then what does the NCAA expect players to do other than feel out their options before they accept an offer to go to Iowa or somewhere else?

And the cruel irony for the University of Iowa after all of this is Cade McNamara was a complete bust at Iowa. I guess no bad deed goes unpunished.

"They cannot come back with the same roster next year and expect any different results. There have to be changes."

John U. Bacon on the Red Wings failure to make playoffs for the 10th straight season

DT: The Red Wings' season is over. They missed the playoffs after a collapse that began in January and ended with a brutal April. The Wings played eight games this month and won only two of them. The franchise that set an NHL record with 25 straight playoff appearances has since missed the playoffs for 10 straight seasons. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman took over in 2019. How much more time will — or should — he get?

JUB: Both great questions. To make it clear here, only half the teams miss the playoffs. To miss the playoffs 10 straight years means you flipped a coin and got tails 10 straight times. That's how unusual that is. And look, this team was in first place in the Eastern Conference, tied, in late January. Man, they cannot come back with the same roster next year and expect any different results. There have to be changes.

Yzerman is the biggest question. And how long should he get? How long will he get? The fans — even the ones who love Yzerman — are calling for his head. But keep in mind, only one guy gets a vote and that's Chris Ilitch, the owner of the team. The Ilitches go back [with] Yzerman since he was a 19-year-old draft pick. The relationship there is incredibly strong. I'm sure he's going to get at least one more year, and I think he should, frankly. But changes have to be made.

DT: The Pistons, on the other hand, are heading into the playoff with home-court advantage, as the top team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. In the opening round, they’ll face the winner of Friday night's play-in game between the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. Game 1 will be on Sunday. How do you like the Pistons' chances of making a deep run in the playoffs this year?

JUB: I like them very much. I think they are the best team in the Eastern Conference. They're No. 1, but they're playing like it, too. Cade Cunningham, their one bona fide star, is back. He's healthy. He's playing very strong. And J.B. Bickerstaff has got an entirely deep bench. He knows what he's doing. So this team is as good as they come in the East.

In the West, you've got some very serious teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, like the San Antonio Spurs. So I think your hope there, Doug, is that every round in the West goes seven games, overtime all over the place, so they've got nothing left when they play the Pistons. That's the plan, I think.

DT: [Laughs] All right, John thanks a lot.

JUB: [Laughs] Sure. Play that back in two months because I'm sure I'll be right.

DT: We'll keep the tapes. [Laughs]

In other sports news, the Detroit Tigers got a wild win against the Kansas City Royals at home at Comerica Park Thursday. There were two rain delays in the game and the Tigers were trailing 9-7 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Then Riley Greene doubled home two runs to tie the score. Colt Keith followed that with a single that brought in the winning run.

Detroit has now won six straight games. It has been a season of streaks for the Tigers. They opened with two wins, then lost four in a row, won two, lost five, and now have won six straight.

They open a four-game weekend series with the Red Sox in Boston Friday night.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of the conversation near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.