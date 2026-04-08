Stateside: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

As of September 2025, the state of Michigan has designated 340 PFAS sites — sources of contamination by "forever chemicals." But our scientific knowledge of PFAS and human and animal health still has substantial gaps. Today, we discussed a new study from MSU that suggests a link between PFAS exposure and a weaker immune response in the human body.

Then, we spoke with Danny Funt, acclaimed author of the book Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling, ahead of his visit to Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:



Courtney Carignan, exposure scientist, environmental epidemiologist, associate professor at Michigan State University