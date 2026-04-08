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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

As of September 2025, the state of Michigan has designated 340 PFAS sites — sources of contamination by "forever chemicals." But our scientific knowledge of PFAS and human and animal health still has substantial gaps. Today, we discussed a new study from MSU that suggests a link between PFAS exposure and a weaker immune response in the human body.

Then, we spoke with Danny Funt, acclaimed author of the book Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling, ahead of his visit to Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Courtney Carignan, exposure scientist, environmental epidemiologist, associate professor at Michigan State University
  • Danny Funt, Charlotte-based reporter and editor
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Stateside On Air PFASMichigan State Universitysports bettingmichigan sports
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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