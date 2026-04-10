John U. Bacon on Cunningham's return, Red Wings' issues, and Michigan's Frozen Four struggles

The Pistons are primed for the playoffs. The Red Wings are on the verge of missing them. And Ann Arbor’s getting ready for a championship parade.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss those stories and other sports news.

Doug Tribou: The Pistons got a big boost when all-star Cade Cunningham was back in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday. He missed 11 games while recovering from a collapsed lung. Detroit still clinched the top playoff spot in the NBA's Eastern Conference while Cunningham was out, but he's their best player.

It's one thing to get back on the court after a serious health issue. It's another to pick up pretty much right where you left off.

John U. Bacon: It's pretty incredible. That is a serious issue, as you know. It's not just an injury, it's a health issue. Clearly he's playing great right off the bat. But also look at the team. I've said it before and I'll say it again: J.B. Bickerstaff is the best coach in the NBA. And that's why he'll never win coach of the year because that's not how it works for whatever reason.

But as impressive as the Pistons have been without Cunningham, he is the Pistons' best player. And it's not even close. So you can go 8-3 in the regular season without him, but you can't do that in the playoffs. And with him back, I think the Pistons have just about as good a chance as anyone to win the whole thing.

DT: Pistons will wrap up their regular season Sunday. The NBA play in tournament starts on April 14 then the playoffs begin on April 18.

Wednesday night in Las Vegas, in the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four, Michigan lost a heartbreaker to the University of Denver 4-3 in double overtime. It's another frustrating end for the Wolverines after an otherwise successful season. Michigan has now reached four straight Frozen Fours, but they haven't been able to reach the final game since 2011 and haven't won a national title since 1998. What is holding Michigan back from getting past this semifinal round?

JUB: Man, they've got all the pieces there. The number one team in the country this year quite often. They played a great game. They outshot their opponents 52-26. For you math majors out there, yes, that is exactly a 2-1 ratio. So, that is when the hockey gods simply don't like you.

It's one-game elimination. Anything can happen in that. There's not a lot you can change or fix from a coaching point of view or a playing point of view. You just got to get back there again and hope your luck has improved.

DT: In the other semi-final yesterday, Wisconsin beat North Dakota, so Wisconsin and Denver will play in the championship game on Saturday. John, another season, another down to the wire playoff chase for the Red Wings. The Wings beat Philly 6 to 3 last night, but things are still not looking great for their playoff hopes. Even if they win their three remaining games, they'd need at least one other team to lose to make the playoffs. How tough have these first few months of 2026 been for the Wings?

JUB: I don't know about if tough is the right word. How about miserable?

DT: [Laughs] Yes, that's a better word.

JUB: Thank you very much. I mean, this team has showed up dead some nights. The old "Dead Wings" joke is back and alive. They were tied for first in the Eastern Conference on January 25. And they are now, 9-13-3 since. Man, sometimes it is hard to watch. This team has taken selfish penalties; a lack of physical toughness; a lack of mental toughness; and sometimes they just seem to check out. And even with everything on the line, this last week has been one of them.

Now, they won Thursday night and they needed to. But if they miss [the playoffs] again this year, the big question is will Red Wings Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman — yes, the most beloved Red Wing of the past half century — will he come back for another year or not? And I think they should [bring him back]. But a lot of fans don't. But he's very close to the [team owners the] Ilitches and I'm very confident he will be back. If you want to hear a group of fans whine appropriately, talk to a Red Wings fan.

DT: The University of Michigan will be celebrating the men's basketball team national championship Saturday. There's a parade in Ann Arbor starting at 10:00 a.m. Then there's a celebration in Crisler Center at 1:00 p.m. That's a ticketed event.

You and I discussed the season and the championship game earlier this week. So I'll ask you about celebrations. As a reporter in New England, I got to cover a few pro teams' title parades. There is just something about those moments. What is the magic in these parades and celebrations that bring so many people together?

JUB: Well, when it comes to pro-team title parades, we have no idea around here. So tell us about those, if you will! But look, I mean, how many happy moments, really ecstatic moments do we get in life? And how often can you share those with 10,000 of your closest friends? Life is short. Eat more ice cream. Go out and enjoy it while it lasts.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of the conversation near the top of this page.

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