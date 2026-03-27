John U. Bacon on Michigan, MSU Sweet 16 matchups and Tigers' World Series dreams

Baseball is back. The Detroit Tigers opened their 2026 season Thursday with an 8-2 win over the Padres in San Diego.

The American League's two-time defending Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal picked up right where he left off. He held San Diego to one run on three hits over six innings.

But the big star of the day was Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle. In his very first major league game, he had four hits and two runs batted in.

Michigan Public commentator John U. Bacon joined host Doug Tribou on Morning Edition to talk about the Tigers' hopes for the season and the three Michigan college basketball teams preparing for the Sweet 16.

College basketball schedule



NCAA men's tournament:

Michigan vs. Alabama in Chicago - Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Michigan State vs. UConn in Washington, D.C. -

Fri. 9:45 p.m.



NCAA women's tournament:

Michigan vs. Louisville in Fort Worth, TX -

Sat. 12:30 p.m.



Doug Tribou: The Tigers are openly saying the goal is to win the World Series this year. I mean, at some level that's everyone's goal, but it's not quite realistic for every team. The Tigers obviously had a great day Thursday, but how much have they improved their chances for the long haul of this season?

John U. Bacon: I think substantially. They've got an even stronger pitching staff. Tarik Skubal comes back possibly for his last year [with Detroit]. He's the two-time Cy Young winner. Two times in a row, Doug. That means "very good" in baseball. [Laughs]

Then you've got Justin Verlander, the old Tiger great, who's back near the end of his career. But I think he's got some gas left in him. And Framber Valdez, who helped win a World Series at Houston for A.J. Hinch, the Tigers current manager.

The problem is the bats are only so much better. Some great prospects coming up, but how fast can they deliver? You're about to find out.

DT: In the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the Sweet 16 is underway. Both Michigan and Michigan State will play Friday night. The No. 1-seeded Wolverines will face fourth-seeded Alabama. Michigan's had a couple of blowout wins in the tournament so far, but so has Alabama. What will you be watching for in this one?

JUB: Well, it's basically Michigan's inside game versus Alabama's outside shooting. It should be a good game. This is no easy victory for the Wolverines. Certainly they are favored. They should be favored.

DT: In their Sweet 16 matchup, the Spartans will face Connecticut. Michigan State's a No. 3 seed. UConn is a No. 2 seed. Spartans coach Tom Izzo said this week that he expects a very physical game between two teams that both have some veteran players. He also said the Sweet 16 often comes down to luck. How do you like MSU's chances?

JUB: Well, of course, Tom Izzo was right about all those things, naturally. But I like their chances very much, luck be damned. It's going to be a tough game. And frankly, Michigan State is tougher and Mr. [Jeremy] Fears is their star shooting guard, point guard. He's going to lead the show for Michigan State.

DT: In the NCAA women's basketball tournament, Michigan is still alive. The Wolverines have also reached the Sweet 16 in that tournament. Like the Michigan men, they blew out their first two opponents, Holy Cross and North Carolina State, but now the second-seeded Wolverines will face the third-seeded Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. How do you like their chances?

JUB: Well, this one is also probably about a toss-up. But they're playing their best basketball at the best time, so I would not begrudge them anything. Whatever they get from here on in is probably gravy. It's only the third time the team has been to the Sweet 16, but Kim Barnes Arico has got her team playing their best at the best time. I would not want to bet against them.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full conversation near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.