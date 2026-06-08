Hamlin wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, honors Kyle Busch

When NASCAR's FireKeepers Casino 400 ended at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday evening, winner Denny Hamlin did not raise his own flag, instead opting for a custom one. The flag was a tribute to Kyle Busch, a fellow driver who passed away May 21. Hamlin raised the specially-made flag for his long-term racing partner as a tribute through his victory lap.

Hamlin's win in his No. 11 Toyota was the 62nd of his NASCAR career, tying him with Busch for 9th place in the cup series all-time wins list.

As Jonathon Howard of Athlon Sports described it, the flag was “Black, with the outline of a 1 and a white 8 to signify Busch's time at JGR in the No. 18 car and his final years at RCR in the No. 8."

"This might end up being Denny Hamlin's most popular win ever. A special moment to honor a teammate and friend, gone far too soon. On the radio following the finish, Hamlin was heard saying, ‘We love you, KB.’ What a moment ," Howard said.

Hamlin celebrated his third victory of the 2026 season and second consecutive win of the season despite starting in the back of the field. He said a flat tire in practice caused damage that was going to require repairs beyond what NASCAR would typically authorize. Race officials did send him to the back of the pack after finding that his team made unapproved modifications and tampered with the vehicle he used after initial qualification.

NASCAR said a post-race inspection found no issues and confirmed Hamlin as the winner.

For more information on the race, click here.