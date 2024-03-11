Win a trip to sunny Portugal with Michigan Public

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution is necessary. There will be one drawing with one winner chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution at michiganpublic.org or 888-258-9866. Entries not associated with a contribution through Michigan Public can be made only by completing this form.

To be included, entries should be made through one of the above means between 12 a.m. ET on Monday, March 11, 2024 and 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 or older and in the United States can enter the Michigan Public Spring Drive Trip Giveaway except employees of Michigan Public, their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE: The winner of the giveaway will win a trip for two on Michigan Public’s listener trip to Portugal: (based on double occupancy):

November 14-November 23, 2024 (9 days/8 nights)

Station host: Matt Shafer Powell

INCLUDED: Trip includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit (DTW) for two, hotel accommodations (based on double occupancy) during the tour, motorcoach transportation, a professional tour director, and some meals while on the tour.

NOT INCLUDED: Alcoholic beverages, room service and gratuities for hotel staff, travel insurance, additional meals not listed in the trip brochure, and any activities or items not listed in the itinerary for the selected trip.

PRIZE VALUE: $8900- $9100, depending on the time trip is reserved

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning name (and three backup winners) will be randomly drawn by Friday, March 29, 2024. The winner will be sent a notification via telephone or email that day. If any winner cannot collect their prize or does not respond to the notification within 10 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up and subsequent back-ups thereof until the prize is awarded.

The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Public and will be available by writing to Michigan Public, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Michigan Public Spring Drive Trip Giveaway, participants agree to these Official Rules and that Michigan Public, its agents, and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. The prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Public may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation. Taxes and expenses resulting from winning this prize are the responsibility of the winners. The winner must provide their social security number and may receive an IRS Form 1099 with the above-stated prize value by applicable law.

IDENTIFICATION: Passports are required for this tour at your expense. Some countries require that your passport be valid at least six months beyond the dates of your travel. Visit www.travel.state.gov for the U.S. State Department's latest details about passports and visa requirements.

RESTRICTIONS: Restrictions may apply. Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of Michigan Public concerning the administration of the giveaway and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.