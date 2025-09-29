Detroit police offer 24/7 prescription drug disposal to combat misuse

The Detroit Police Department, along with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and other partners, is making it easier for people to get rid of their old medicine. The department is putting new, permanent drop-off boxes in all Detroit Police precincts.

The agencies said residents can now safely and anonymously get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs 24 hours a day, with no questions asked. The initiative aims to prevent drug misuse and protect the environment.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the new program is a way to stop a hidden danger, because accessible medicines pose potential risks for family members and pets.

"Unused medications in the home are a quiet threat. These boxes will help from a preventive standpoint and cut off that risk at the source," he said.

Detroit Police said it has held successful drug take-back days annually, and expects the dropboxes to build on that by making drug disposal more accessible year round.

Officials said there are also environmental benefits.

"The last thing we want you to do is flush it down the toilet, because that creates environmental concerns and it actually pollutes our precious water source, and it's harmful to the environment," Bettison said.

He also said the program will increase the chance that people will dispose of drugs they no longer need.

"This initiative is about making and meeting people where they are placing boxes in the precincts. We're removing barriers and making it easier for our residents to do the right thing,"

The new take back boxes accept items such as pills, tablets, vitamins, and pet medications. They do not accept needles and illicit drugs.

Since 2018, Detroit police said, the city has collected more than 5,000 pounds of medication for proper drug disposal, and officials hope to beat neighboring Ohio this year by collecting the most pills statewide.