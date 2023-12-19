© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

By Stateside Staff
December 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we recapped this year in the auto industry — from the UAW strike, to expanding electric vehicle ambitions. Then, technological innovations have shaped America's most recognizable pizza chains for decades. We discussed those innovations at Domino's and Little Caesars throughout the 1960s and 70s.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kalea Hall, business and autos reporter for the Detroit News
  • Michael Martinez, reporter covering Ford and the UAW for Automotive News
  • Dave Brandon, executive chairman of Domino's Pizza
  • Jenny Fouracre, senior director of communications at Domino’s
  • Keith Heim, owner of Big Guy Service and Repair
  • Carol Helstosky, author of “Pizza: A Global History"
  • Denise Ilitch, former vice president of Little Caesar's
  • Scott Weiner, founder of Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City
Stateside auto industryelectric carsUAW strikepizzaDomino's Pizza
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
