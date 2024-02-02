Stateside: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024
On this episode of Stateside, we discussed the challenges Jewish Family Services in Washtenaw County is facing to find long-term housing for refugees, as well as where their clients are staying in the meantime. Then, we took a trip to the Kalamazoo chocolate shop that is working to break down barriers to employment and provide fair-trade, locally sourced chocolate. Next, we took a closer look at police surveillance of Detroit activists throughout the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and what the consequences of surveillance are. Then, we heard from a Traverse City area musician and artist who focused on creating visual art throughout her treatment and recovery from breast cancer.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Shrina Eadeh, senior director of Resettlement and Integration Programs for Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County
- Dale Anderson, founder and co-owner of Confections with Convictions
- Jennifer Faketty, co-owner of Confections with Convictions
- Alex Klaus, writer at Outlier Media
- Leslie Hamp, contributor at Interlochen Public Radio
- Dana Falconberry, Traverse City area artist and musician