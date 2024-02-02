© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 2, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we discussed the challenges Jewish Family Services in Washtenaw County is facing to find long-term housing for refugees, as well as where their clients are staying in the meantime. Then, we took a trip to the Kalamazoo chocolate shop that is working to break down barriers to employment and provide fair-trade, locally sourced chocolate. Next, we took a closer look at police surveillance of Detroit activists throughout the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and what the consequences of surveillance are. Then, we heard from a Traverse City area musician and artist who focused on creating visual art throughout her treatment and recovery from breast cancer.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Shrina Eadeh, senior director of Resettlement and Integration Programs for Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County
  • Dale Anderson, founder and co-owner of Confections with Convictions
  • Jennifer Faketty, co-owner of Confections with Convictions
  • Alex Klaus, writer at Outlier Media
  • Leslie Hamp, contributor at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Dana Falconberry, Traverse City area artist and musician
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
