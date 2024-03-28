© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, March 28, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:01 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, with the announcement of the Palisades Nuclear Plant's potential reopening, we heard from members of nearby communities about what this decision means to them. Next, the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid was found earlier this month in Antrim County. It is the 8th county in Michigan where it has been discovered. We covered where this invasive species is found and how they are managed. Then, we heard about new research from Eastern Michigan University that looks at the end period of the Laurentide Ice Sheet in the Great Lakes by studying rocks and sediment on Isle Royale. The glacial expanse receded from the region about 10,000 years ago, leaving behind the Great Lakes.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter and producer at Michigan Public
  • Lindsey Smith, Amplify team leader at Michigan Public
  • Dr. Deborah McCullough, professor in the Department of Entomology and the Department of Forestry at Michigan State University
  • Dr. Eric Portenga, associate professor of Earth surface processes at Eastern Michigan University
Stateside Palisades Nuclear PlantCovert Townshipnuclear powerhemlock woolly adelgidinvasive speciesGreat Lakeshistory
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
