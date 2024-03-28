Stateside: Thursday, March 28, 2024

On today's Stateside, with the announcement of the Palisades Nuclear Plant's potential reopening, we heard from members of nearby communities about what this decision means to them. Next, the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid was found earlier this month in Antrim County. It is the 8th county in Michigan where it has been discovered. We covered where this invasive species is found and how they are managed. Then, we heard about new research from Eastern Michigan University that looks at the end period of the Laurentide Ice Sheet in the Great Lakes by studying rocks and sediment on Isle Royale. The glacial expanse receded from the region about 10,000 years ago, leaving behind the Great Lakes.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

