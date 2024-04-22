Stateside: Monday, April 22, 2024

On this Stateside episode, we learned details on how the United Auto Workers were able to win an election at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant and what that means for more organizing efforts down South. Then, we heard about University of Michigan students are pitching tents on campus to protest the war in Gaza and U-M's investments in Israel. After that, a Detroiter explained why he thinks the NFL Draft taking place this week is something all Michiganders should be proud of. Concluding the show, we looked into how Robert Kennedy Jr. got on the Michigan presidential ballot without collecting a single signature.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

