Stateside: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the $138.7 million settlement over the FBI's failure to adequately investigate assault allegations against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016. Then, we spoke to the author of a book that investigates the economic experiences of five working class families about how she found race impacts an individual's earning protentional. Concluding today's show, we took a trip to multi-disciplinary artist Tiff Massey's studio in Detroit to hear about her practice and her upcoming solo exhibit at the DIA. Her exhibit, 7 Mile + Livernois, will be on view from May 5, 2024, to May 5, 2025.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

