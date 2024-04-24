© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the $138.7 million settlement over the FBI's failure to adequately investigate assault allegations against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016. Then, we spoke to the author of a book that investigates the economic experiences of five working class families about how she found race impacts an individual's earning protentional. Concluding today's show, we took a trip to multi-disciplinary artist Tiff Massey's studio in Detroit to hear about her practice and her upcoming solo exhibit at the DIA. Her exhibit, 7 Mile + Livernois, will be on view from May 5, 2024, to May 5, 2025.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, public health reporter for Michigan Public
  • Tracie McMillan, journalist; author of "The White Bonus: Five Families and the Cash Value of Racism in America"
  • Tiff Massey, Detroit artist; sculptor; metalsmith
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
