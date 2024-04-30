Stateside: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Today on Stateside, we discussed how the end of federal COVID aid payments could impact school budgets across Michigan moving forward, as well as what state intervention might look like in different school districts. Next, we spoke with a West Michigan-based recipe developer and influencer about her upcoming cookbook, which pulls from midwestern and Middle Eastern flavors. Then, we covered how racist billboards ended up on digital billboards across metro Detroit. Concluding today's show, we detailed the lasting effects of the 11,000 untested rape kits that were found in an abandoned Detroit Police warehouse in 2009.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

