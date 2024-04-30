© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed how the end of federal COVID aid payments could impact school budgets across Michigan moving forward, as well as what state intervention might look like in different school districts. Next, we spoke with a West Michigan-based recipe developer and influencer about her upcoming cookbook, which pulls from midwestern and Middle Eastern flavors. Then, we covered how racist billboards ended up on digital billboards across metro Detroit. Concluding today's show, we detailed the lasting effects of the 11,000 untested rape kits that were found in an abandoned Detroit Police warehouse in 2009.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Hannah Dellinger, reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Yumna Jawad, author of "The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook: 125 Recipes Enhanced with Mediterranean Flavors;" entrepreneur; social media influencer; recipe developer
  • Steve Neavling, investigative journalist for the Detroit MetroTimes
  • Sarah Cwiek, Detroit reporter and producer for Michigan Public
Stateside school budgetsschool districtrecipeschefbillboardsracismsexual assaultrape kitswrongful conviction
