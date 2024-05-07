© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 7, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT

On this Tuesday installment of Stateside, we learned that Michiganders should expect many visits from the Biden and Trump campaigns this election year. Then, we heard how the cannabis industry is outpacing state regulators which is creating a loophole that allows synthetic cannabis for vaping to get into the market place. After that, we went down a historical rabbit hole to hear how a U.S. Air Force bomber jet flew underneath the Mackinac Bridge in 1959. We ended the show hearing about an upcoming Michigan Public documentary. It looks at how the decline of birds species is a warning sign for humans.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, host of "It’s Just Politics" for Michigan Public
  • Josh Swider, CEO of Infinite Chemical Analysis, a licensed marijuana safety testing lab in Jackson
  • Tyler Thompson, Morning Edition Hose and reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Mark Harvey, State Archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Lester Graham, reporter for "The Environment Report" for Michigan Public
  • Rebecca Williams, senior newsroom editor at Michigan Public
