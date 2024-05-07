Stateside: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

On this Tuesday installment of Stateside, we learned that Michiganders should expect many visits from the Biden and Trump campaigns this election year. Then, we heard how the cannabis industry is outpacing state regulators which is creating a loophole that allows synthetic cannabis for vaping to get into the market place. After that, we went down a historical rabbit hole to hear how a U.S. Air Force bomber jet flew underneath the Mackinac Bridge in 1959. We ended the show hearing about an upcoming Michigan Public documentary. It looks at how the decline of birds species is a warning sign for humans.

