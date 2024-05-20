© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, May 20, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, as a recent cyberattack continues to plague Ascension hospitals, we learned what makes healthcare IT systems particularly vulnerable. Then, an engineer and medical doctor weighed in on what hospitals can be doing to protect their patients. Plus, a team of sexual health nurses shared how they're tackling period poverty in Berrien County.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Hafiz Malik, Ph.D. Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, U-M Dearborn
  • Jim Bagian, directs the Center for Healthcare Engineering and Patient Safety (CHEPS) at the University of Michigan
  • Emmeline Schwarz, sexual health nurse with the Berrien County Health Department
  • Mattie Book, sexual health nurse with the Berrien County Health Department
