Stateside: Monday, May 20, 2024
On today's Stateside, as a recent cyberattack continues to plague Ascension hospitals, we learned what makes healthcare IT systems particularly vulnerable. Then, an engineer and medical doctor weighed in on what hospitals can be doing to protect their patients. Plus, a team of sexual health nurses shared how they're tackling period poverty in Berrien County.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Hafiz Malik, Ph.D. Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, U-M Dearborn
- Jim Bagian, directs the Center for Healthcare Engineering and Patient Safety (CHEPS) at the University of Michigan
- Emmeline Schwarz, sexual health nurse with the Berrien County Health Department
- Mattie Book, sexual health nurse with the Berrien County Health Department