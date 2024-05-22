Stateside: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On this episode of Stateside, we learned how MSU is helping Michigan farmers deal with climate change and sudden weather changes. Then, we heard details of a new report on housing problems across Michigan. After that, we went up north to hear how there's a growing interest in native plants. We closed the show with a history lesson on gerrymandering and how Michigan progressed past it.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Younsuk Dong, assistant professor with the Irrigation Program at the Department of Biosystems & Agricultural Engineering at Michigan State University
  • Roshanak Mehdipanah, associate professor at U-M's School of Public Health and director of Housing Solutions for Health Equity
  • Ellie Katz, Interlochen Public Radio’s environment report
  • Ari Berman, author of "Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People―and the Fight to Resist It"
Stateside agri-businessMichigan agricultureagricultureclimateclimate variabilityclimate changeclimate disruptionmichigan climatefarmingfarmsMichigan farmsfarmershousinghousing emergencyhousing crisishousing shortagehousing priceshousing marketnative plantsnon-native speciesgerrymanderingMichigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
