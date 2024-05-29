Stateside: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

On today's Stateside, we were updated on what's happened thus far at the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference. The conference is an annual gathering of political and media figures from all over Michigan. Then, we heard how COVID Emergency Rental Assistance, or CERA funding is ending and how Michigan organizations are adapting. We ended the show with an audio tour of the Michigan Central Train Station. The former "ruin porn" gem has been restored by the Ford Motor Company. The grand re-opening to the public occurs on Thursday, June 6.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

