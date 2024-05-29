© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we were updated on what's happened thus far at the 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference. The conference is an annual gathering of political and media figures from all over Michigan. Then, we heard how COVID Emergency Rental Assistance, or CERA funding is ending and how Michigan organizations are adapting. We ended the show with an audio tour of the Michigan Central Train Station. The former "ruin porn" gem has been restored by the Ford Motor Company. The grand re-opening to the public occurs on Thursday, June 6.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Public's political director
  • Pam Hoekwater, Executive Director of Legal Aid of West Michigan
  • Ashely Lowe, CEO of Lakeshore Legal Aid
  • Josh Sirefman, chief executive officer of Michigan Central
  • Dan Austin, communications director at Michigan Central
Tags
Stateside MackinacMackinac Policy Conferencemackinac islandrentRentingrent controlrental assistancetrain stationDetroit train stationMichigan Central depotMichigan Central StationFordFord Motor Company
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content