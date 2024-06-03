© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, June 3, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we learned about how proposed legislation to entice data centers to come to Michigan might wreck clean energy goals for the state. Then, we heard how U.S. Shippers on the Great Lakes are pushing back against new, more stringent, Canadian rules on ballast water. They're set to begin this September. We concluded the show discussing what we need to know about the bird flu that's spread to multiple humans in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tom Perkins, Detroit-based journalist, writes for The Guardian, Planet Detroit and other publications
  • Marc Smith, Great Lakes Policy Director for the National Wildlife Federation
  • Adam Lauring, medical doctor with Michigan Medicine, professor of internal medicine, microbiology and immunology, and ecology and evolutionary biology at UM
  • Kristen Jordan Shamus, health reporter, Detroit Free Press
Stateside big dataData Centercarbon neutralcarbon neutralitycarbon emissionsclimate changemichigan climaterenewable energyballast waterGreat Lakes shippingU.S.-Canadian bordertradeinternational tradefreighterinvasiveinvasive virusinvasive speciesinvasive musselsinvasive plantscanadabird fluavian flucattle herdsInfectious DiseasesMigrant Workersmigrant labormigrant workerMigrant Farm Workersagri-businessMichigan agriculture
