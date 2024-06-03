Stateside: Monday, June 3, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we learned about how proposed legislation to entice data centers to come to Michigan might wreck clean energy goals for the state. Then, we heard how U.S. Shippers on the Great Lakes are pushing back against new, more stringent, Canadian rules on ballast water. They're set to begin this September. We concluded the show discussing what we need to know about the bird flu that's spread to multiple humans in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

