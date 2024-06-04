Stateside: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

On today's edition of Stateside, we heard how the conflict in Gaza is effecting Michigan’s representatives. They are under growing pressure from their constituencies to represent the views of an often divided public. Then, we learned about a program to make our Michigan lots, plots and gardens friendlier for native pollinators. We ended the show discussing the race for U.S. Senate. Long-time Senator Debbie Stabenow is retiring at the end of this term.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

