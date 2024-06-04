© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT

On today's edition of Stateside, we heard how the conflict in Gaza is effecting Michigan’s representatives. They are under growing pressure from their constituencies to represent the views of an often divided public. Then, we learned about a program to make our Michigan lots, plots and gardens friendlier for native pollinators. We ended the show discussing the race for U.S. Senate. Long-time Senator Debbie Stabenow is retiring at the end of this term.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Javed Ali, associate professor of practice at Ford School of Public Policy
  • David Hammond, founder and director of Creating Habitats for Pollinators
  • Lauren Gibbons, state politics and policy reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Jordyn Hermani, state politics and policy reporter for Bridge Michigan
Stateside israelgazapalestinewarforiegn policypolicymakingbiden administrationgardengardeningnative plantsnative beespollinatorsus senateU.S. Senateu.s. senate racesenate raceElection 2024
