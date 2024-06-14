Stateside: Friday, June 14, 2024

On this Friday edition of Stateside, we learned details about an alleged embezzlement scheme that cost the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy upwards of $40 million. Then, we listened back to a conversation with one of Michigan's premier "Drag" artists, Orion Story. We ended the show talking with an investigative journalist about the rules governing the bottled water industry in Michigan and why they have not changed.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

