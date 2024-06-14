Stateside: Friday, June 14, 2024

© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On this Friday edition of Stateside, we learned details about an alleged embezzlement scheme that cost the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy upwards of $40 million. Then, we listened back to a conversation with one of Michigan's premier "Drag" artists, Orion Story. We ended the show talking with an investigative journalist about the rules governing the bottled water industry in Michigan and why they have not changed.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Joe Guillen, reporter for Axios Detroit
  • Chance Lambert, drag queen representing Michigan as Orion Story on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Anna Clark, author and journalist with ProPublica
