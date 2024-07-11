© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Stateside Staff
Published July 11, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we discussed the conservatives policies of Project 2025, the Michigan authors who contributed to it and how parts of Michigan's constitution could be superseded by federal rules under a second Trump Administration. Then we spoke to one of the elder residents of Beaver Island, Mary Scholl. Her children's book, written six decades ago, is being published this summer. After that, we heard about possible reforms that are intended to reduce Michigan's surging deer population. We concluded the show discussing the power and many time negative effects of social media use and online interactions on teens and young people. The U.S. surgeon general recently called for a tobacco-like warning about the harm social media does to young peoples’ mental health.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jordan Hermani, Bridge Michigan politics reporter
  • Mary Scholl, children's book author and owner and operator of the Beaver Island Toy Museum
  • Ellie Katz, Interlochen Public Radio’s environment reporter
  • Sue Ellen Christian, author and professor of communication with a joint appointment in Gender and Women's Studies at Western Michigan University
Stateside Staff
