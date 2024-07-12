Stateside: Friday, July 12, 2024

On today's Stateside, we discuss President Biden's return to Michigan and what the campaign needs to accomplish here. Then, we review an in depth study and survey of Detroit voters and what issues are most pressing for them. Voter turnout in Detroit could decide the 2024 Presidential election. We close the show talking with an economist from the University of Michigan about the best practices for communities that want to regulate short term rentals like Airbnb offers.

