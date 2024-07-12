© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, July 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:56 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we discuss President Biden's return to Michigan and what the campaign needs to accomplish here. Then, we review an in depth study and survey of Detroit voters and what issues are most pressing for them. Voter turnout in Detroit could decide the 2024 Presidential election. We close the show talking with an economist from the University of Michigan about the best practices for communities that want to regulate short term rentals like Airbnb offers.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, state politics reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Todd Spangler, politics reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Mara Ostfeld, research director at the Center for Racial Justice, and an associate research scientist in the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan
  • Yucheng Fan, Data Manager for the Detroit Metro Area Communities Study, Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan
  • Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan
Stateside Joe Bidenbiden administrationelectionElection 2024votersnew votersvoter participationvoter turnoutvoter accessDetroitDetroitersshort-term rentalsairbnbhotelhousing crisishousing shortagehousing priceshousing market
