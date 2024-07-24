Stateside: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Today on Stateside, Michigan Public's Tracy Samilton discussed a new Michigan law designed to get solar and wind projects moving, despite local resistance. Then, producers and reporters Chastity Pratt and Nathan Bomey discussed their new documentary film about Detroit's bankruptcy, drawing heavily on their former Detroit Free Press coworkers who were there during the unfolding. We closed the show with Wayne County Commissioner and DNC delegate Jonathan Kinloch talked about how changes to the top of the ticket affect Detroiters sentiments.

