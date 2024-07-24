© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT

Today on Stateside, Michigan Public's Tracy Samilton discussed a new Michigan law designed to get solar and wind projects moving, despite local resistance. Then, producers and reporters Chastity Pratt and Nathan Bomey discussed their new documentary film about Detroit's bankruptcy, drawing heavily on their former Detroit Free Press coworkers who were there during the unfolding. We closed the show with Wayne County Commissioner and DNC delegate Jonathan Kinloch talked about how changes to the top of the ticket affect Detroiters sentiments.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, Michigan Public energy and transportation reporter
  • Chastity Pratt, producer of Gradually, Then Suddenly, former Detroit Free Press reporter, current Washington Post national education editor
  • Nathan Bomey, producer of Gradually, Then Suddenly, former Detroit Free Press reporter, current Axios business reporter and author of Detroit Resurrected: To Bankruptcy and Back
  • Jonathan Kinloch, Wayne County Commissioner and DNC delegate
Stateside PoliticsDetroitbankruptcyDetroit bankruptcyKamala HarrisdncDemocratic National Committeedocumentarysolar farmssolarwind farmwind energyrenewable energy
Stateside Staff
