Stateside: Friday, July 26, 2024

On today's episode of Stateside, Doug Tribou continued his Morning Edition discussions with Michigan U.S. Senate candidates vying for the vacancy left by Senator Stabenow. Medical doctor and pastor, Sherry O'Donnell, is running for the Republican nomination.

Then, from jazz and Motown to techno and hip hop, Detroit musicians are at the forefront of their respective genres. Global recognition, however, still hasn't produced the kind of designated music district that is celebrated in cities like New Orleans or Nashville. Keith Owens, local writer and co-founder of Detroit Stories Quarterly and the We Are Speaking Substack newsletter and podcast, wants to change that. We sat down with Keith to discuss his ideas for a designated Detroit music district that both celebrates Detroit's rich musical history and encourages new creators.

Finally, with elections front of mind, we sat down with Melissa Isaac, head of the Indigenous Education Initiative for the Michigan Department of Education and treasurer of the Mt. Pleasant Public School Board to discuss the ballot errors that Melissa discovered, which impacted voters residing in the Saginaw Chippewa Isabella Indian Reservation. Thanks also to Neely Bardwell for her coverage of this story. You can find her report hereor at Native News Online.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

