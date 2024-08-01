Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

On today's Stateside, Vice President Kamala Harris has announced her candidacy for president in the recent weeks. However, while a lot of voters within Democratic circles have been motivated with Harris’s candidacy, there still remains a large question on where Michigan's Arab American and Muslim American voters stand after the uncommitted votes they made in February’s presidential primary. We talked further with Associated Press reporter, Joey Cappelletti, about the topic. Next, two Bridge Michigan reporters, Kelly House and Paula Gardner, hit the road last week in a rented EV in order to test the state’s charging circuit. They just barely made it back to join us for a debrief. Lastly, two University of Michigan professors, Stefan Szymanski and Silke-Maria Weineck, teamed up with Detroit filmmaker, Aaron Schillinger, to create a film chronicling the collision of the Civil Rights Movement with Detroit’s Olympic bid in 1963 for the 1968 games.

