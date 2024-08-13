Stateside: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to Michigan cherry farmer Isaiah Wunsch about severe crop loss in Michigan's sweet cherry farming industry this past season.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast. This episode discussed how two hunters shot an endangered wolf found 300 miles from its usual habitat.

Plus, Christopher Ratte, an archaeologist and professor of classical studies at the University of Michigan, told us about his team's uncovering of cache of cold coins from an ancient Greco-Roman city in western Turkey.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: