Stateside: Friday, Aug. 16, 2024
Today on Stateside, we address how Ohio might follow Michigan’s lead with a new redistricting measure this fall. We explore how the state's political landscape might shift if voters approve Issue One. Then, we hear from a Detroit family whose lives were transformed by a rare genetic disorder. Plus, we bring you the results from Detroit’s second annual Collard Greens Cookoff, celebrating this cornerstone of African American cuisine.
Guests on today’s show:
- Jessie Balmert, statehouse correspondent for the USA Today Network
- Khary Frazier, founder of Detroit is Different
- Michaela Ayers, producer and host of the podcast Black Her Stories
- Bridget Finn, mom to Flo
- Sam Beaubien, dad to Flo