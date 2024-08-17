© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

By Zena Issa
Published August 17, 2024 at 9:48 AM EDT

Today on Stateside, we address how Ohio might follow Michigan’s lead with a new redistricting measure this fall. We explore how the state's political landscape might shift if voters approve Issue One. Then, we hear from a Detroit family whose lives were transformed by a rare genetic disorder. Plus, we bring you the results from Detroit’s second annual Collard Greens Cookoff, celebrating this cornerstone of African American cuisine.

Guests on today’s show:

  • Jessie Balmert, statehouse correspondent for the USA Today Network
  • Khary Frazier, founder of Detroit is Different
  • Michaela Ayers, producer and host of the podcast Black Her Stories
  • Bridget Finn, mom to Flo
  • Sam Beaubien, dad to Flo
michigan politicsohioredistrictingafrican american
Zena Issa
Zena is a senior at the University of Michigan with aspirations of becoming a broadcast journalist. She is interning in the Michigan Public newsroom.
