Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked with Nikhita Airi, Research Associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, about what will happen if the state brings minimum wage for tip workers in line with the broader state minimum wage and the ripple effects that potentially not taxing tips may have on federal revenue.

Then, we sat down with West Michigan chef, and former farmer, Abra Berens to discuss some of the fabulously fruity dishes in her new cookbook, Pulp, and which fruit she wishes people would take more seriously.

Plus, we discussed author Michael Spradlin’s new book for middle grade readers, Rise of the Spider, that brings to life a Bavarian community in the tightening grip of Hitler’s political machine, through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Nikhita Airi, research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
  • Abra Berens, West Michigan chef and former farmer
  • Michael Spradlin, author of Rise of the Spider
Stateside taxesworkersauthorsauthorfarmingfresh fruitsfruitminimum wagewageswage gapholocaustreading
