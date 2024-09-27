Stateside: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Today on Stateside, we discussed the implications of a new resolution passed by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners that allows the sheriff's office to track all interactions with undocumented migrants with Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.

Then, we visited a production of Fight Night Ontroerend Goed by University Musical Society. Taking a look at unconscious choices we make, cast member Angelo Tijssens invites you to explore free will and voting through a Belgian lens.

After that, author and librarian Julie Darling, and illustrator Darren Cools, talked about Little Computer Scientists and Little Hackers, their new set of children's books encouraging computer science literacy, and the idea behind them.

Later, we spoke with John Gallagher, former Detroit Free Press reporter, about his new memoir, Rust Belt Reporter, and what drew him and kept him connected to Detroit for all these years.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

