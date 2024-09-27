© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
If you donated a recurring gift of $8/month or $96/year, or already make a qualifying recurring gift at or above that amount, you will be receiving an invitation to NPR+ by September 30. This is a brand-new program for us, so no invitations have been sent yet, but they will be soon. Thank you for your patience! If you have further questions, you can learn more here.
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed the implications of a new resolution passed by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners that allows the sheriff's office to track all interactions with undocumented migrants with Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.

Then, we visited a production of Fight Night Ontroerend Goed by University Musical Society. Taking a look at unconscious choices we make, cast member Angelo Tijssens invites you to explore free will and voting through a Belgian lens.

After that, author and librarian Julie Darling, and illustrator Darren Cools, talked about Little Computer Scientists and Little Hackers, their new set of children's books encouraging computer science literacy, and the idea behind them.

Later, we spoke with John Gallagher, former Detroit Free Press reporter, about his new memoir, Rust Belt Reporter, and what drew him and kept him connected to Detroit for all these years.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mike Murphy, Livingston County Sheriff
  • Angelo Tijssens, cast member of Fight Night Ontroerend Goed
  • Julie Darling, librarian and author of Little Computer Scientists and Little Hackers
  • Darren Cools, illustrator of Little Computer Scientists and Little Hackers
  • John Gallagher, veteran journalist and former Detroit Free Press reporter of 32 years
Tags
Stateside illegal immigrationLivingston Countylivingston county sheriffeducationcomputer science educationcomputerstheatervotingDetroitJournalismauthorsauthorchildren's books
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content