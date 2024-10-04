© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked to Detroit Free Press sports columnist Shawn Windsor about the Detroit Tigers baseball run this year, what they need as they prepare to face off against the Guardians and who gets the credit for the performance.

Port Huron residents, have you ever seen a clown with a shopping cart furnished with filled trash bags? Fear not, as that's Trash the Clown, a resident whose out-of-the-box implementation of cleaning up litter in her hometown has garnered attention.

Later, we discussed how voters can better identify deepfakes, the effects they can have on public opinion of candidates and how deepfake detection tools work with Hafiz Malik, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Shawn Windsor, a sports columnist for the Detroit Free Press
  • Trash the Clown, Port Huron native whose mission is to clean up litter
  • Hafiz Malik, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan-Dearborn
Stateside deepfakesElectionselection threatselection interferencevotersEnvironmentgarbageclean upsportsdetroit tigersDetroitbaseball
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
