Stateside: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to Detroit Free Press sports columnist Shawn Windsor about the Detroit Tigers baseball run this year, what they need as they prepare to face off against the Guardians and who gets the credit for the performance.

Port Huron residents, have you ever seen a clown with a shopping cart furnished with filled trash bags? Fear not, as that's Trash the Clown, a resident whose out-of-the-box implementation of cleaning up litter in her hometown has garnered attention.

Later, we discussed how voters can better identify deepfakes, the effects they can have on public opinion of candidates and how deepfake detection tools work with Hafiz Malik, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

