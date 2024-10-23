Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

Today on Stateside, we talked to MLive environmental reporter Lucas Smolcic Larson about high-speed electrical transmission lines in Southwest and Mid-Michigan, what makes them different from existing infrastructure, and the dispute surrounding the proposed routes.

Then, we discussed artist Julianna Sanromán's work, her immigration journey, and how the current Republican nominee's rhetoric impacts her.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

