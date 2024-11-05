Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, Michigan has been experiencing a four-fold increase in children with pneumonia compared to last year. The CDC has been conducting an investigation on whether the rise of mycoplasma pneumoniae infections is making kids sicker. Kate Wells, a Peabody Award-winning journalist covering public health for Michigan Public, told Stateside what parents can do to protect their children's health.

Then, Sarah Oliver, associate professor in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Michigan, talked about the "Equitable Stage Makeup and Hair" course she designed, and what encouraged her to bring these lessons to students.

Lastly, Stateside sat down for a conversation with former Michigander Jaan Uhelszki and Brad Tolinski about the collaboration on their new book, MC5: An Oral Biography of Rock’s Most Revolutionary Band.

