Stateside: Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, with the holiday season in full swing, two West Michigan farms have offered a lending hand for home cooks looking to bring local flavors and produce to their dinner tables this Thanksgiving. Mikayla Rowden, founder of Stillwind Farm, discussed being a purveyor of Farmsgiving bundles, which provide home cooks with fresh, locally grown vegetables.

Then, a new space is opening up in Colon, Michigan, that is creating private, communal dinners. James Gray, co-owner of Farrand Hall, talked about how he aims to use this unique dining experience to celebrate Michigan’s bounty alongside top Midwest chefs.

Additionally, Tamar Charney, an editorial strategist and contributor at NPR, provides listeners with an essay about how EJ Group, a Michigan company and global leader in design, manufacturing, and distribution of access solutions for infrastructure, has been leaving their mark around the world through the usage and design of manhole covers.

Lastly, Gerry Brisson, president and CEO of Gleaner’s Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, spoke with Stateside about the needs the food bank and community center are facing this time of year.

