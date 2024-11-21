© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
The Dish

Michigan Public introduces "The Dish" podcast

By Mercedes Mejia,
Ronia Cabansag
Published November 21, 2024 at 2:25 PM EST
The Dish logo designed by Lauren Ernst
Michigan Public

The Dish, a new podcast from Michigan Public, brings you behind the scenes with Michigan's culinary talents as they prepare a dish that best represents their stories and work. Each chef we meet walks through their cooking process, and shares their personal story and drive for feeding others.

The show is hosted by Mercedes Mejia, director of Michigan Public's Stateside. The project has taken her all around the state, from Hazel Park, to Grand Rapids, to Ann Arbor. Preview some of the stops on The Dish Travel Map below.

The first three episodes drop Tuesday, November 26, with one new episode each Tuesday through December 17. Subscribe to The Dish today at the links above, or anywhere you listen to podcasts!

Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of <i>Stateside</i>.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
