Stateside: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Today, Cynthia Asiala, the chair of the Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County, talked about the life of Michigander James Earl Jones, commonly recognized as the voice of Darth Vader, and her desire to recognize Jones as much for his ability to overcome the difficulty of a stutter as for his contributions to the stage and screen. The Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County dedicated a statue in his honor last year in Brethren, near Jones’ boyhood home.

Then, Kelly Church, a Potawatomi/Ottawa/Ojibwe artist, educator, and activist, talked about the Indigenous art of Anishinaabe Black Ash basket weaving, the incorporation of copper into her works and her exhibit with her daughter.

Later, contemporary native artist Cherish Parrish joined us to talk about her work, an exhibition with fellow artist and mother, Kelly Church, how their pieces talk to one another and the thought processes behind her works.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

