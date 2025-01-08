Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

In today’s edition of Stateside, last November, Grand Rapidians elected a new mayor. David LaGrand has officially taken over as the mayor of Michigan's second largest city, replacing former mayor Rosalynn Bliss. Michigan Public’s Doug Tribou spoke with Bliss about her nine years as mayor. Then, we learned about the growing number of female hunters in Michigan.

Concluding the show, the Detroit Auto Show is taking place this month from January 10th through the 20th. However, in recent years, the auto industry has continued to be faced with a variety of challenges. Phoebe Wall Howard, an automotive reporter at the Detroit Free Press, joined Stateside to discuss how the challenges the industry is facing may impact this year's auto show.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

