Stateside: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, the Detroit Auto Show has drawn people from all over the world for many years. Since its inception in the very late 1800s, the Auto Show has played an important role in the city's identity. Jamon Jordan, the official historian for Detroit, shared insights into the history of the Auto Show and its impact on the city.

Additionally, Coty M. Davis, the Pistons Beat Writer for the Detroit News, joined the show to discuss the Detroit Pistons' recent victory against the Toronto Raptors. Next, we listened in on a discussion on how operators of music festivals in Michigan are working to increase attendance. Lastly, we learned that MLive has launched a new podcast dedicated to sharing narratives and stories about Michigan.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

