Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025

Today on Stateside, we talked to Gricelda Mata, owner of Lindo Mexico Restaurante, about what she's been doing to prepare for the minimum and tipped worker pay changes this upcoming year, what she's hearing from her workers and how she plans to adjust for the increase in costs.

Then, Jose Jimenez, filmmaker and director, and Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, talked about a 2018 incident with the Grand Rapids police, who assumed Gomez was undocumented and turned him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite having a U.S. passport and being a military veteran. Jimenez and Ramos-Gomez discussed the incident, aftermath and creation of the documentary, Citizen.

Later, Glenn Stevens, Jr., executive director of MichAuto, discussed the Auto Show, the Big Three's investment into the event and whether this is a regional celebration of a hub industry or international showcase. We ended the show with a visit to the Auto Show.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

