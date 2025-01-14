© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published January 14, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we talked to Gricelda Mata, owner of Lindo Mexico Restaurante, about what she's been doing to prepare for the minimum and tipped worker pay changes this upcoming year, what she's hearing from her workers and how she plans to adjust for the increase in costs.

Then, Jose Jimenez, filmmaker and director, and Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, talked about a 2018 incident with the Grand Rapids police, who assumed Gomez was undocumented and turned him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite having a U.S. passport and being a military veteran. Jimenez and Ramos-Gomez discussed the incident, aftermath and creation of the documentary, Citizen.

Later, Glenn Stevens, Jr., executive director of MichAuto, discussed the Auto Show, the Big Three's investment into the event and whether this is a regional celebration of a hub industry or international showcase. We ended the show with a visit to the Auto Show.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Gricelda Mata, owner of Lindo Mexico Restaurante
  • Jose Jimenez, filmmaker and director of Citizen
  • Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, subject of the film Citizen
  • Glenn Stevens, Jr., executive director of MichAuto and vice president of Automotive and Mobility Initiatives in the Detroit Regional Chamber
Tags
Stateside DetroiticeGrand Rapidsbusinessbusiness-friendlylocal businesseswagesminimum wagedetoit auto showDetroit Auto Showautobig 3carscar showcarimmigrationimmigrantscitizenshipdocumentary
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content